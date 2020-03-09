The state championships were filled with great moments, but here are my three favorites.
They’re tough to pick, but I’ll start out with just being at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Big House is nice and tradition-rich, but the kids deserve a championship environment and that’s what they got here.
The stands were packed, the court was brighter, and the feel in the gym was just flat out better.
My second favorite was Loren Elliott’s half-court buzzer-beater for 1A champion Pine Grove.
She drained the shot at halftime, then just turned around and jogged into the locker room without even celebrating or thinking about it. It was a great shot, and it was funny to see her nonchalantly jog off afterwards.
My favorite moment came during Ingomar’s celebration after Zach Shugars’ game-winner. As I was recording, I panned across Tyson Smithey picking up and holding Spencer Stanford, Clayton Stanford’s younger brother.
While everyone is trying to dogpile on Shugars and head coach Jonathan Ashley is looking for someone, anyone, to hug, Stanford has one arm wrapped around Smithey’s neck and his other arm holding up No. 1 while Smithey was carrying him towards the celebration.
I’ve interacted with Spencer plenty of times this year, and even interviewed him after a regular season game when he requested it, but seeing him and Smithey with so much joy together was a great moment that I’m so glad I got on video.