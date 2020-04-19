With baseball season over and not enough games played for an All-Area team, I decided to select a starting lineup of area stars. There are 12 spots on the team – eight position starters, a designated hitter, and three starting pitchers.
My team has a very good mix of speed and power at the plate, and it starts in the leadoff spot with Mississippi State signee Peyton Puckett (Tupelo), followed by Tyrus Williams (Lafayette) and Caleb Hobson (Pontotoc). Those three have combined for 96 career stolen bases and 224 base hits.
The middle of my lineup is where most of my power resides. In the cleanup spot is Peeko Townsend (Pontotoc), then Brady Davis (Hamilton), Luke Willard (West Union) and Ty Roberson (North Pontotoc) in the seven spot.
Townsend has 18 home runs in his Warriors’ career, including 10 last season. Davis has 14 career home runs and 35 stolen bases behind him; Willard has two home runs, 31 doubles, and six triples in his career; and Roberson has five home runs and 14 stolen bases.
Eli Hancock (Houston) and Mack Scruggs (Tupelo), two of the best contact hitters and defensive infielders, round out my lineup.
Hancock has 59 hits and 37 stolen bases and has a career .916 fielding percentage in the infield. He has made only 16 errors in 191 chances. Scruggs has 50 hits and 15 stolen bases in his career, and has only made two errors in his career. He has a .967 fielding percentage.
On the mound, I went with three starting pitchers who go out there, eat up innings and get wins. Those three are John Luke Marlin (Tupelo), Bowen Carlock (Saltillo) and Davis Oswalt (Nettleton).
In three games this season, Carlock was 3-0 and had a 0.42 ERA in 16 2/3 innings. His shortest outing was five innings.
Marlin, the sidearm pitcher, had a 3-1 record with a 0.37 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 19 innings this year, while Oswalt had a 2-1 record this year with a 2.80 ERA and had struck out 37 batters in 25 innings.
Dalton’s Baseball All-StarsBatting Order
SS: Peyton Puckett, Sr., Tupelo
LF: Tyrus Williams, So., Lafayette
CF: Caleb Hobson, Sr., Pontotoc
1B: Peeko Townsend, Sr., Pontotoc
DH: Brady Davis, Sr., Hamilton
C: Luke Willard, Sr., West Union
RF: Ty Roberson, Jr., North Pontotoc
2B: Eli Hancock, Sr., Houston
3B: Mack Scruggs, Sr., Tupelo
Pitching Rotation
P: John Luke Marlin, Sr., Tupelo
P: Bowen Carlock, Sr., Saltillo
P: Davis Oswalt, Jr., Nettleton