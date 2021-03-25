Amory has approved Brooks Dampeer as its next head football coach.
Dampeer has spent the last two seasons as the head coach at St. Clair County High School in Odenville, Alabama. His brother, Baylor, is the head coach at Houston, and his father, Charlie, formerly coached at Saltillo, leading the Tigers to the playoffs.
Dampeer replaces Allen Glenn, who took the head coaching job with Petal after five seasons with the Panthers.
A press conference to introduce Dampeer will be held on Friday at the Amory High School auditorium.