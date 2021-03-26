AMORY – A prominent area football program is joining forces with a prominent name.
Brooks Dampeer was introduced Friday as the next Amory football coach. He’s spent the last 12 years in Alabama’s high school ranks, but the Dampeer name is well established in northeast Mississippi.
His father, Charlie, won 135 games in 22 years as a head coach at places like Saltillo, Kossuth, Tishomingo County and Pontotoc. Younger brother Baylor is the head coach at Houston.
“As you get older you see the value of being around family, being around grandparents,” said Brooks Dampeer, who has two children with his wife Emily. “But man, the Amory football job, that’s a really good job. There have been some really great coaches before me, and teams.”
Amory went 37-24 in five years under Allen Glenn, who left in February to become head coach at Petal. Dampeer has been head coach at St. Clair County, Alabama, the last two seasons. He was an assistant there the two years prior to that, helping lead the Fighting Saints to the Class 5A state semifinals in 2017 as offensive coordinator.
He also was head coach three years at Pell City (2013-15). Dampeer’s career record is 17-35, and he was just 1-19 at St. Clair County.
“One thing that I’m proud of at St. Clair is I had myself and nine other coaches pulling the rope the same way, and that kept us together,” Dampeer said. “We grew our team from 48 the semifinal year to dressing out 72 last year. We prepared every day like a top-notch program.”
Dampeer, 37, played for his dad in high school at Kossuth and Mendenhall. He was a graduate assistant coach at North Alabama, then became offensive coordinator at Independence Community College in Kansas.
His assistant coaching stops in Alabama included Spain Park and Daphne.
Dampeer grew up in the area during Amory’s 1990s championship runs. The Panthers won state titles in 1994, ’95 and ’98.
Dampeer wants to take Amory back to that level. His plan to do that, at least scheme-wise, is an offense he said will be “innovative” and “wide open” and a defense that attacks the ball.
“We expect to win every game,” he said. “We’re going to compete at a very high level here.”