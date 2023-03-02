JACKSON – Ingomar’s Macie Phifer gets a lot of attention, and rightfully so.
Dandy dozen: Lady Falcons capture 12th state title
By BRANDON SHIELDS Special to the Journal
But on Thursday afternoon it was about the freshmen for the Lady Falcons.
Behind the play of freshmen Daylen Grisham and Issie Riddle, along with some second-half defense, Ingomar got past defending champion Biggersville 53-38 to claim the MHSAA girls Class 1A state championship at the Mississippi Colieum.
It’s the Lady Falcons’ second state title in the last three seasons and the program’s 12th overall.
“Obviously I was proud of the girls, but this goes beyond as a coach, outsiders don’t get to see what these kids have been going through. The last two games they’ve struggled, and their confidence has been shaken,” Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. “The response the girls had after being down 10-1 was incredible, and I can’t be more proud of them.”
BRAD LOCKE's COLUMN
Biggersville jumped out to a 10-1 lead, but Ingomar responded with an 8-0 run highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by Cadie Jo Byrd to cut the Lady Lions lead down to 10-9 at the end of the opening frame.
Ingomar (37-1) continued the run as it took a 13-10 lead to begin the second quarter, and from that point each team traded baskets, with the first half ending in a 23-23 tie. Grisham scored Ingomar’s final seven points of the first half.
In the fourth quarter, Phifer made a 3-point play to give the Lady Falcons a 38-27 lead, and from that point the advantage never got below 10 points.
Grisham and Riddle scored 14 of Ingomar’s 18 points in the fourth quarter.
“It was all about our effort and execution for us on defense. We were trying to take away their best player in transition, and our kids did a good job of that,” Adair said. “Daylen was our X-factor because she guards their best players and does a little bit of everything for us, and her motor never stops.”
Grisham had a game-high 20 points for Ingomar and was named the game’s most valuable player. Riddle and Byrd each added nine points for the Lady Falcons. Phifer, this year's 1A Miss Basketball, had seven points and eight rebounds for the Lady Falcons
“We just knew in the second quarter we were going to come out and give it all that we had, and we did that and just kept on pushing and never game up,” Grisham said. “When we tied it up at half, we knew in the second half was going to be ours and get redemption from last year. Our defense was a big part, and we’ve worked on that all year. Me and Issie knew we had to make shots and we did all game, and it was our time to shine.”
Aaliyah Moody had 15 points to lead Biggersville (25-6), while Leileigh Moody added 10 points.
“Give credit to Ingomar, they exploited some things we were worried about and took away Asia (Stafford) and Hannah (Seago),” said Biggersville coach Cliff Little. “I’m proud of the girls for fighting today and all year, but Ingomar is a really good team and deserved it.”
Turning Point: The third quarter was the difference, as the Lady Falcons outscored Biggersville 12-3, highlighted by a 9-0 run to begin the quarter to give Ingomar a 35-26 lead heading into the fourth.
Point Maker: Grisham scored 20 points on 5-of-16 shooting.
Talking Point: "That's what we set on all year to do is get revenge, and we executed really well. I knew I was going to get double-teamed, so the others stepped up.” – Phifer
