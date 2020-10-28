NEW ALBANY • C.J. Hill and A.I. Nugent are reunited, and it feels not so good for New Albany’s opponents.
They are perhaps the most dangerous backfield duo in the area. Hill has rushed for 897 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Nugent has gained 608 yards with six TDs.
Both are powerful runners. Hill checks in at 5-foot-8, 210 pounds, while the slightly shiftier Nugent is 6-0, 200.
“They’re not thunder and lightning; it’s thunder and thunder,” coach Cody Stubblefield said.
For the past few years, the thunderous pair were separated. Nugent moved from New Albany to Myrtle after eighth grade and became a star for the school’s nascent football program.
In two seasons with the Hawks, he rushed for 3,773 yards and 56 touchdowns, averaging 10 yards per carry.
Nugent came back to New Albany for his senior year, rejoining his old middle school teammate Hill, who had made his own mark as a ball carrier. Last season, he rushed for 1,581 yards and 19 TDs.
Both players were excited about getting to team up again.
“I was going to add a little more fuel to the fire,” Nugent said. “He’s bringing some, and I’m bringing more to it.”
Hill is still the No. 1 back, with Nugent playing a part-time role. His main duties are on defense at outside linebacker, a position he played well at Myrtle. He currently has 43 tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, a pair of sacks and two forced fumbles.
Having played both ways at Myrtle, a Class 1A school, Nugent quickly proved capable of doing the same in 4A.
“We don’t necessarily need him to do it, is the thing. Of course we’ve got C.J.,” Stubblefield said. “That being said, A.I.’s too good not to give the ball to some.”
Hill, a junior, said he’s had no problem giving up some carries to Nugent. For one, the two have been good friends since childhood. Secondly, it makes his job a little easier.
“I feel like we’re somewhat the same running back, but we just complement each other as far as the down we get the ball, how long we’re in the game,” Hill said. “We complement each other as far as coming in and out, keeping fresh legs in.”
New Albany (4-3, 2-1), which hosts Division 1-4A rival Ripley on Friday, has other strong weapons on offense, such as quarterback Joe Mathis and receiver Isaiah Cohran. And Stubblefield has a lot of praise for his offensive line.
The defense, a trouble spot in the past, has shown improvement this season. For Stubblefield, the key to success on both sides of the ball is being physical.
In Hill and Nugent, he has two great examples of how to do that.
“Going toward the end of the season and playoff time, I feel like it’s all about physicality,” Hill said. “Most of our stuff is on film now, so it’s just if we’re going to execute and get it done.”