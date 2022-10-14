TUPELO – Tyreke Darden capped a career game in the most satisfying way possible Friday night.
On his eighth and final catch of the night, the Tupelo sophomore took a screen pass and crossed the goal line for the first time this season with a 12-yard touchdown.
That score put the final exclamation point on the Golden Wave’s 34-0 trouncing of defending Class 6A state champion Madison Central.
“I’ve been waiting for him to get in the end zone,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said.
Darden has been a reliable target for Tupelo (8-0, 4-0 Division 2-6A) all season. Entering the game, the first-year varsity player had 14 catches for 258 yards.
With starting receiver Daelyn Patton sidelined by a hamstring injury, Darden’s contributions proved crucial on Tupelo’s homecoming night.
“I had to play good. It was a big crowd,” he said.
Darden had a 23-yard catch on the Wave’s first scoring drive, which ended with a 25-yard Qua Middlebrooks TD run to make it 6-0 midway through the first quarter.
Following a Fred Adams interception, Jeremiah Harrell hit J.Q. Witherspoon for a 10-yard score, making it 13-0 at the 10:58 mark of the second quarter.
Tupelo scored again on its next drive, covering 57 yards in nine plays. Harrell found K.D. Gibson from 13 yards, and it was 20-0 at halftime.
Harrell finished 15 of 17 for 198 yards and three touchdowns. The run game was just as effective, accounting for 204 yards. Middleton had 122 yards and two scores on 16 carries, while freshman Jaden Hill rushed for 81 yards in his first action of the season.
“Kudos to our O-line and their domination up front,” Hardin said. “I feel like we could’ve run the ball all night.”
Madison Central (4-3, 2-2) was held to 149 total yards. Quarterback Vic Sutton was just 5 of 19 for 68 yards and threw two interceptions.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Scoring on back-to-back drives gave Tupelo a 20-0 lead by the 5:46 mark of the second quarter.
Point Man: Darden made eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Talking Point: “They’re a good football team, and you can’t play like we did. Not taking anything away from them, but we didn’t play up to our standard tonight, turning the football over, didn’t tackle well – didn’t do anything well.” – Madison Central coach Toby Collums
Notes
• This was Tupelo’s fourth shutout of the season, all of them happening at home.
• With Oxford’s 24-22 win over Clinton on Friday, Tupelo is now alone in first place in 2-6A.
• Next week, Madison Central hosts Germantown, while Tupelo visits Murrah.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.