Drew Tyler believes it’s just a matter of time until people start noticing D.J. Davis.
The 6-foot-2 junior guard is a big reason Oxford’s basketball team is off to a 9-2 start. He’s averaging 23 points per game.
“I think he’s the best junior combo guard in the state of Mississippi,” said Tyler, Oxford’s 25th-year head coach. “He’s been under the radar. He’s fixing to be on the radar, and a lot of colleges will be hot and heavy on him.”
Another Oxford player whose stock is rising is 6-7 freshman Adam Tyson, who averages 14.4 ppg. He already has an offer from Ole Miss.
“He’s brought a lot of wingspan and height to our program that we haven’t had in a lot of years,” Tyler said. “… His best basketball is ahead of him, no doubt about it. He’s getting stronger and better every day.”
Davis and Tyson might both catch some eyes this weekend, when the Chargers play in the War Eagle Shootout at Woodward Academy in Atlanta. They’ll face the host school tonight at 8:30 and then face Southwest Atlanta Christian at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Joining Oxford on the trip will be Calhoun City. The two teams have traveled to tournaments together for years, visiting places like Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; and Washington, D.C. They’ve already been invited to a tournament in South Dakota next season.
Tyler and Calhoun City coach Daren Coffey are best friends.
“We bond our teams together. Our teams are very, very close on these trips,” Tyler said.
Calhoun City will take on Creekside (Ga.) at 7 p.m. today, then Galloway (Ga.) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tupelo tourney
Also this weekend is the Tupelo Christmas Shootout, which is being held today and Saturday.
Tupelo’s girls will face Sparkman (Ala.) at 6:30 p.m. today, followed by the boys battling Marion (Ark.). On Saturday, the Wave meet Choctaw Central at 2:30 p.m., and the Lady Wave take on Biloxi at 4.
