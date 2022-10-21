CALEDONIA - Itawamba AHS was without one of its stars, but they proved that they had plenty of weapons to win on the road.
Senior, Ty Davis put the offense on his back, tossing the ball around the field with ease in the Indians' 34-7 division victory Friday night in Caledonia.
On their opening possession, IAHS (9-0, 4-0 in 1-4A) drove 65 yards. Davis capped off the drive with a 9-yard rushing touchdown.
Caledonia possessed the ball for nearly six minutes before the Indian defense forced a punt, leaving the score at 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
On Itawamba's second possession, Ty Davis hit Zion Ashby on a screen pass that went 46 yards for the Indian touchdown and a 14-0 lead. After forcing another punt, the Indians drove 70 yards capped off by a Jabari Shumpert 4 yard rushing touchdown to take a 20-0 lead into halftime.
Itawamba AHS took advantage of their only offensive possession of the third quarter. The Indians drove 64 yards, finding paydirt when Davis hit Layth Holiday for a 4-yard scoring strike to make it 27-0.
Zach Harris got in on scoring with a defensive touchdown. He forced a fumble, recovered and ran it back 60 yards to give IAHS the 34-0 lead. Caledonia (3-6, 2-2) got on the board with a 32-yard rush touchdown from Daniel Wilburn Jr. late in the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers would get no closer.
The win clinched the Division 1-4A championship for the second year in a row for Itawamba AHS.
“Winning the division is huge in my book,” IAHS head coach Clint Hoots said. “Going back-to-back is special. It’s a testament to our guys. They’ve bought in and set goals for themselves. This is one that we can check off the list.”
Extra Points:
Turning Point: Zach Harris forced a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown midway in the fourth, killing any hope of a Cavaliers comeback.
Point Man: Ty Davis was 22 of 26 passing with three total touchdowns (two pass & one rushing) for a combined 329 yards.
Talking Point: “Ty is a threat in every direction. He’s been consistent all year long. He’s mature, takes what the defense gives him, and he’s a true leader of our team. Without him, don’t know where we’d be this season.” Clint Hoots, Itawamba AHS head coach
Notes:
• Zion Ashby had 4 catches for 115 yards for IAHS.
• Layth Holiday had 7 catches for 69 yards for the Indians.
• Zach Harris had 14 tackles and a defensive touchdown.
• IAHS had 406 total yards of offense.
• Itawamba AHS hosts Mooreville next week. Caledonia hosts Shannon. Both games are Thursday night.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.