Ty Davis is growing up right in front of Clint Hoots’ eyes.
The first-year starter for Itawamba AHS had the usual growing pains for a sophomore quarterback playing against stiff competition. But Davis has found his groove over the last two weeks of the regular season.
In a close loss to Pontotoc and a win over Caledonia last week, Davis combined to complete 54.5 % of his passes for 472 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception on 55 pass attempts.
“I think the more snaps, he just gets better and better,” Hoots said. “He was a sophomore coming in, and hadn’t taken any snaps for us at quarterback as a high school player. The more games he gets in and the more situations he’s put in, he’s learning from them.”
Davis’ emergence late in the season allows for a balanced attack for an Indians offense that has been successful running the football all year behind other young players like junior Tae Chandler, sophomore Issac Smith and freshman Jabari Shumpert.
“It allows us to take what the defense is giving us,” Hoots said. “If they try to load up on the run, we’re able to find things in the passing game to get them out of there. If they stay back on our passing game, we’re able to work on finding gaps to run the football.”
Davis will get his first taste of postseason football as IAHS hosts Leake Central (4-5) in the first round of the 4A playoffs tonight.
It marks the 15th-consecutive playoff appearance for the Indians, including all six years under the direction of Hoots, who understands the importance of taking a week-by-week approach.
“Every one of them count now,” said Hoots. “You can’t look ahead to next week. You got to handle this one first. That’s what our kids’ mindsets have been all year and that’s how we prepare mentally throughout the season to handle the playoffs.”
Other games
In the first round of the 2A playoffs, East Union (7-1) hosts O’Bannon (1-4), and Calhoun City (6-2) welcomes Riverside (2-2).
Walnut (7-2) hosts Marks Palmer (4-3) but will play the first half without T.J. Colom, who was ejected in the first half in last week’s game. Mantachie (3-5) will travel to Coahoma County (5-1).
In 3A, Kossuth (3-6) goes to Winona (8-1), and Nettleton (6-2) hits the road to Humphreys County (3-5). Aberdeen (1-7) travels to Division 2-3A winner North Panola (6-1). The 2-3A runner up Senatobia (6-2) hosts Houston (4-5).
North Pontotoc and Ripley both will travel in the first round in 4A. The Vikings (6-3) go to Clarksdale (7-2), while the Tigers (3-6) visit Yazoo City (4-3).
Also in 4A, No. 3 Pontotoc (8-1) hosts Choctaw Central (2-5) in a battle of the Warriors.