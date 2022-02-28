featured Davis leads charge as Lions finish off Bulldogs By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Biggersville fans cheer for their Lions during Monday's Class 1A semifinal. It was a big day for them, as their girls teams won earlier. CHRIS TODD Biggersville's Zae Davis rose up with 15 second-half points in Monday's Class 1A semifinal victory over Bay Springs. CHRIS TODD Biggersville's Jathan Hatch, left, and Dylan Rowsey battle for the rebounds on Monday afternoon. Rowsey finished with 13 points nd 12 boards. CHRIS TODD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JACKSON – The Man came around in the second half.Zae Davis scored 15 of his 19 points after halftime to propel Biggersville past Bay Springs 66-53 in the Class 1A boys semifinals on Monday.He got nine of those points in the third quarter, when the Lions (28-2) broke open a tight game.“Zae’s the man. Zae’s the man,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. “Of course, we’ve got a bunch of men out there.”The Lions will seek a second-straight state championship when they meet H.W. Byers at 3 p.m. Thursday.Biggersville led 24-21 at halftime, and it was 28-28 when Davis dropped in a floater to retake the lead. That sparked a 17-4 run, and the Lions led 45-32 entering the fourth quarter.“First half I wasn’t attacking a lot,” Davis said. “My team needed me to step up, and I did it that second half.”Brooks Brand broke out of a mini-slump during the run by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, the second one just before the quarter ended.Brand finished with 15 points and made 5 of 10 from behind the arc.The rest of the Lions followed Davis and Brand’s example. After making just 33.3% from the field in the first half, Biggersville made 70.6% in the second.Dylan Rowsey had 13 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds.“This team right here, it coaches itself. I don’t have the words for them, because they’re so special,” Little said.Tashun Pierce led Bay Springs (25-2) with 22 points. The Bulldogs, who entered the contest with a 16-game winning streak, shot 38.5% from the floor.Biggersville won the rebounding battle, 36-27.Three-PointersTurning Point: Davis scored seven points and Brand six during the 17-4 run.Point Maker: Davis shot 6 of 10 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free throw line.Talking Point: “The job’s not finished.” – Little brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Biggersville Davis Zae Davis Sport Basketball Cliff Little Halftime Point Brand Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters