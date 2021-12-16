BIGGERSVILLE • Zae Davis has the ability to take over games.
He showcased that in the first half when No. 4 Biggersville toppled No. 8 Baldwyn 64-50 on Thursday night, scoring 20 of his game-high 28 points to help the Lions pull away early.
The senior point guard started the game hitting eight of his first nine shots, while doing his part of the defensive end as well.
“What I've seen from him right there is what I see every day. That’s just who the kid is,” Biggersville head coach Cliff Little said. “You can see it in his eyes. He’s playing possessed.”
The defending 1A champs found themselves down 12-6 in the early going but fought back to be down just 14-13 heading into the second.
From there, Davis sparked a 17-2 run, scoring nine points as his shots continued to fall, helping the Lions (4-2) pull away with a 16-point lead – their largest of the night.
A pair of 3-pointers from Baldwyn freshman Dy’Lan Johnson eased the Bearcats (5-2) into the half, down 35-23. Then, to start the second half, a 10-3 run cut Biggersville’s lead to 38-33 with 2:49 left.
Little went to his bench with eighth grader Brooks Seago, who ignited Biggersville’s offense to another level. Seago hit a layup late in the third for his first points of the game as the Lions built back a 10-point lead before the fourth.
The young guard caught fire in the final period, making all three of his 3-point attempts, that became contagious to his teammates.
Biggersville shot 55.5% from the field, including 8 of 15 (53.3%) from deep. Seago finished with 11 points.
“We had a hunch he could play,” Little said with a bit of sarcasm. “He’s got a bright future. And he’s got a bright future this year.”
Baldwyn shot 36.9% from the field and 27.2% from 3-point range. Preston Ward led with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jamaury Marshall added 13.
(G) Biggersville 59, Baldwyn 46: Biggersville (7-1) closed the game on an 11-2 run to build on a 48-44 lead. Asia Stafford led with 29 points, while Hannah Seago added 18.
Sommer Tyes led Baldwyn (3-7) with 23. Jada Shinault pitched in 13.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Davis scored nine points in the 17-2 run in the second quarter as Biggersville built a 33-17 lead with just over a minute left in the first half.
Point Maker: Davis finished shooting 10 of 17 (58.8%) from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “Bottom line is the second quarter got away from us because No. 12 (Davis) is a big-time basketball player.” – Baldwyn head coach Jason McKay