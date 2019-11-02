BOONEVILLE • John Daniel Deaton has quietly been having a strong season, and his consistent play carried Booneville to a division title on Friday night.
The junior quarterback passed for 152 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to a 49-6 win over Nettleton. The victory gave the Blue Devils (8-2, 4-1) the Division 1-3A title and a first-round home playoff game next week.
“Just run game, run game, and then you get a little passing game in there, too, and it evens out,” said Deaton, who completed 10 of 13 passes.
Booneville, the Daily Journal’s No. 3-ranked small school, turned in a strong defensive effort for the second-straight week.
After allowing 44 points to Kossuth in a loss two weeks ago, the Blue Devils held a dangerous Amory offense to 16 points last week. Nettleton (6-5, 2-3) managed only 133 total yards, and Booneville forced four turnovers.
Dedrick Johnson, Nettleton’s leading receiver and most dangerous offensive weapon, was held without a catch.
“Give credit to our kids. The last two weeks we’ve played lights-out on defense,” Booneville coach Mike Mattox said.
Booneville had 302 yards of total offense, although it started slowly with three-and-outs on its first two drives.
The Devils’ third possession seemed headed that way, too, but on a third-and-11, Deaton hit Hunter Ellis on a fly pattern for a 62-yard touchdown with 3:14 to go in the first quarter.
“It got us some momentum,” Deaton said.
Three of Booneville’s first four touchdowns came on third-and-longs, including a 26-yard pass to Davian Price to make it 28-0.
Extra points
Turning Point: Nettleton committed three turnovers in the second quarter, and Booneville turned two of them into touchdowns for a 28-0 halftime lead.
Point Man: Defensive end J.D. Nanney led Booneville’s defense with three sacks – all in the first half – and a pass break-up.
Talking Point: “Once you let (Booneville) get rolling like that, they got that momentum, and it was swinging on both sides.” – Nettleton coach Ken Topps
Notes
• Nettleton will be the No. 4 playoff seed out of 1-3A.
• Price rushed for 93 yards and two TDs and also had 42 yards and a score receiving.
• Zac Gann and T.J. Brown made interceptions for Booneville.