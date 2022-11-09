djr-2022-10-08-sport-itawamba-davis-arp1

Itawamba AHS quarterback Ty Davis has had a huge season, passing for 2,980 yards and 28 touchdowns.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

One player does not a team make. That’s especially true when a team goes undefeated during the regular season.

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at brad.locke@journalinc.com