One player does not a team make. That’s especially true when a team goes undefeated during the regular season.
We had four area high school football teams pull off that feat this fall: Biggersville, Hamilton, Itawamba AHS and Tupelo. All four have star players who tend to grab the most headlines and attention, and deservedly so.
For Biggersville, it’s been tailback Jathan Hatch. The junior has rushed for 1,391 yards and 25 touchdowns on just 68 carries. That averages out to an insane 20.5 yards per carry, and he scores every 2.7 touches.
Hatch’s numbers would be even more gaudy were the Lions not blowing everybody out – they’re scoring 53.4 points per game while allowing just 69 points TOTAL.
Hamilton has sophomore sensation Kyzer Verner, who has 2,033 yards and 30 TDs rushing. Itawamba AHS has Mr. Everything, senior Isaac Smith, who has 1,475 yards of offense with 18 touchdowns. Plus he has 65 tackles and nine interceptions on defense.
As for Tupelo, it’s really hard to pick one player over another. But QB Jeremiah Harrell has been brilliant, completing 67% of his passes for 2,252 yards, 29 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
All those guys deserve the love they’ve been getting, but let’s highlight some of their indispensable teammates.
Biggersville (10-0)
QB Drew Rowsey doesn’t throw it often, but he’s extremely efficient: 46 of 65 (70.8%) for 1,061 yards, 19 TDs and one interception. His brother Dylan Rowsey has 29 catches for 711 yards and 15 TDs, and on defense he’s notched 92 tackles and five interceptions.
That defense also has Tre Mayes (seven INTs), Malachi Stafford (71 tackles) and Aron Taylor (49 tackles, 6 sacks).
Biggersville opens the Class 1A playoffs on Friday at home versus West Tallahatchie.
Hamilton (11-0)
Verner averages just 15.6 carries per game because he’s got good help, like QB Evan Pounders (586 yards, 14 TDs rushing) and running back Trent Jones (437 yards, 3 TDs).
The defense has guys like lineman Sean Potts (69 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss), linebacker Parker Beasley (72 tackles, two INTs) and linebacker Ransom Honeycutt (55 tackles).
Hamilton opens the 1A playoffs at home against Resurrection Catholic.
Itawamba AHS (11-0)
Smith might be the best player in the state, but even he has a hard time overshadowing what QB Ty Davis has done this season. The senior has completed 68.5% of his throws for 2,980 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Senior Zion Ashby has 1,000 receiving yards and 15 total TDs, plus he has four interceptions on defense, two of which he’s taken to the house.
Linebacker Bryson Walters, just a sophomore, leads the team with 109 tackles. Close behind is junior Zackary Harris with 105.
The Indians will host Senatobia in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
Tupelo (11-0)
Let’s start with the receiving corps, which features K.D. Gibson (725 yards, 11 TDs), J.Q. Witherspoon (517 yards, five TDs) and Tyreke Darden (542 yards, three TDs).
The entire offensive line has kept Harrell unscathed for the most part. Left tackle Zay Alexander can handle all comers.
If there’s a breakout star on defense this year, it’s end Jamarion Scott. The senior leads the Golden Wave in tackles-for-loss (14.5) and sacks (10.5), and he’s forced three fumbles. Scott has made his presence felt on a defense that’s already stacked with talent.
Tupelo opens the 6A playoffs at home versus Lewisburg.
