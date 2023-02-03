BOONEVILLE – Baldwyn’s girls closed out the regular season with a monumental upset Friday night.
The Lady Bearcats overcame an abysmal first half to stun No. 3-ranked Booneville, 47-42. It ruined senior night for the Lady Blue Devils (23-3), the reigning Class 3A state champions.
Baldwyn (16-6) was shut out in the first quarter and trailed 20-4 at halftime.
“We told them it wasn’t X’s and O’s; they knew what to do. It went back to heart,” Baldwyn coach Reneetra Pippin said. “They were kind of nervous the first half. Our defense is what turned things around.”
The Lady Bearcats played strong defense in the first half, but it didn’t translate into points. That changed in the third quarter, as Kinya Anderson and others converted steals into fast-break buckets. Outside shots also started falling, Baldwyn got within two points, and Booneville’s lead was just 30-26 entering the fourth quarter.
Despite being clearly unsettled, Booneville held the lead most of the fourth quarter. Baldwyn finally tied it on Jada Shinault’s 3-pointer, and moments later Perrie Barnett got a steal and layup for a 42-40 lead at the 1:53 mark.
“I felt like we didn’t play good our first half, but we came in at halftime, our coach got on us, and that just turned us up,” said Barnett, who finished with seven points and five steals.
Booneville committed 40 turnovers on the night. One of them was another steal by Barnett, whose layup made it 44-40.
Anderson, who finished with 14 points and nine steals, made a pair of free throws for a 46-40 lead with 40 seconds left.
“We’ve got to get to where we can play 32 minutes like that, not wait until the second half,” Pippin said. “We’re trying to get that intensity for 32 minutes.”
Ni’yah Cook led Booneville with 18 points.
(B) Booneville 69, Baldwyn 43: James Dukes scored 18 points and Kedrick Simmons added 17 for the No. 3 Blue Devils (23-2). Baldwyn (20-4) was paced by Jamaury Marshall’s 16 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Barnett’s steal and layup with 1:53 to go put Baldwyn ahead for good.
Point Maker: Shinault made 4 of 5 from 3-point range, with all her makes coming after halftime.
Talking Point: “Pressure breaks pipes. We got really tight and we turned the ball over, and I think you’ve got to give (Baldwyn) credit.” – Booneville coach Michael Smith
