MOOREVILLE • Pontotoc’s defense proved to be the difference in a hard-fought 35-17 victory against Mooreville in its Division 2-4A opener on Friday night. The Warriors found the end zone twice on interceptions and came up with key stops throughout the night.
“It never felt like they were out of the game,” said Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter said of the hosts. “Our defense came up with some big plays, and our offense did what they needed to do.”
Mooreville (4-3) took an early 3-0 lead on Blake Patterson’s 27-yard field goal. The Troopers then forced a three-and-out for good field position, but Pontotoc defensive back Caleb Hobson jumped a route and returned an interception 41 yards for a score to give the Warriors (2-4) a 7-3 lead.
On Pontotoc’s next drive, Hobson found the end zone again on a 21-yard reception from Brice Deaton that gave the Warriors a two-possession advantage that they would not relinquish the remainder of the night. The Warriors went up 21-3 when tailback Jemarkus Whitfield scored from 3 yards out with a 9 seconds left in the first half.
The Troopers battled and stayed in the game, however, with the defense shutting out Pontotoc in the third quarter. Donovan Caldwell hauled in a 20-yard touchdown from quarterback Dawson Phillips to cut the deficit to 11 at the 4:12 mark of the third, but that would be as close as they would get.
The Warriors added two more touchdowns in the final quarter, including a second pick-six of 32 yards from Marty Reel to give them a 35-10 lead with 5 minutes to play.
“One thing would go good and we would take two steps back,” said Mooreville coach Jimmy Young. “I can’t complain about their effort, though.”
Extra points
Turning Point: It was a 21-10 game when a muffed punt set Mooreville up deep in Pontotoc territory early in the fourth quarter. The Warrior defense forced a turnover on downs, and the offense proceeded to drive 80 yards, capped by a 5-yard TD run by Whitfield.
Point Man: Pontotoc’s Hobson scored twice on a TD catch and an interception return.
Talking Point: “Mooreville is a much improved football team; anybody can see that.” – Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter
Notes
• Alyk Houle caught a 34-yard touchdown for Mooreville.
• Mooreville quarterback Dawson Phillips threw for 207 yards.