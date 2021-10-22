Playing their final home game of the regular season, the Golden Wave snapped a three-game losing streak with a 35-0 win over Murrah in a Division 2-6A contest.
If Tupelo (6-3, 2-3) hopes to make the playoffs, it will likely need to win both of its remaining games – at Clinton next week, and then at Germantown on Nov. 4.
“Just glad to get some positivity – the guys needed it,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said.
The Golden Wave had a lackluster first half but found a spark in the third quarter, turning a 14-0 lead into 35-0 in just over five minutes’ time thanks to three turnovers by Murrah (1-8, 0-5).
“We went in there at halftime, our energy was low, and we weren’t playing to the best of our potential,” Tupelo defensive back Jordan Herring said. “We came out and he told us, ‘Bring your juice.’ That’s our thing: BYOJ. Bring your own juice.”
Murrah fumbled away the opening kickoff of the second half, leading to a 2-yard touchdown run by Quay Middlebrooks. Then linebacker Deon Shumpert snagged an interception, setting up Jaboree Dooley’s 1-yard score.
Then Herring had a 68-yard interception return for touchdown at the 6:41 mark of the third.
“We’re a momentum team,” Hardin said. “Momentum’s good or bad, we let it reflect us sometimes. We took advantage of momentum the second half.”
Jeremiah Harrell had a pair of short touchdown runs to give Tupelo a 14-0 lead at halftime. But Tupelo’s other five drives in the half were doomed by three botched snaps and two interceptions.