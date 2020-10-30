TUPELO • Tupelo’s football team hasn’t put together a complete game in coach Ty Hardin’s eyes, but the defense has become a steadying force.
The Golden Wave are allowing 17.9 points per game this season, including 14.0 ppg in division play. No 1-6A team has scored more than 21 points against Tupelo.
“I have a high standard on defense. We’re going to be known for our defense going forward at Tupelo,” said Hardin, who is in his first year as head coach.
The Wave can boast playmakers at each level of the defense. Juniors Jacarious Clayton and Romero Hampton anchor the line and have made a combined 18 tackles for loss. Senior middle linebacker Justin Wilson is a tackling machine who has 68 stops.
And sophomore cornerback Fred Adams has four interceptions, including two in last week’s 21-14 win at DeSoto Central.
The Tupelo D might need to carry the water again tonight when Horn Lake (4-3, 4-1) pays a visit. If the Golden Wave (5-3, 4-1) win by more than two points, they will host a first-round playoff game next week.
Tupelo’s offense has been inconsistent and faces a Horn Lake defense that Hardin said is the best his team has seen in division play thus far.
“This is the biggest game of the season for us, and our guys have to approach it like that,” Hardin said.
He’s more pleased with this week of practice than last week’s. But Hardin is still waiting for things to click into place in all three phases of the game.
“We just haven’t played to our potential yet,” Hardin said. “And if we do, it could be scary. When that clicks, I don’t know. We play to our potential Friday night, I feel really good and I feel really good going forward.”
Also tonight
• Second place and a home playoff game are on the line in 1-3A when Booneville (5-2, 3-1) visits Nettleton (6-1, 3-1). Nettleton hasn’t hosted a playoff game since 2009.
• The stakes are the same in 1-4A when Ripley (3-5, 2-1) visits Highway 15 rival New Albany (4-3, 2-1).
• With Shannon’s season canceled due to COVID-19, Mooreville (2-6, 0-4) suddenly has a chance to sneak into the playoffs if it can beat South Pontotoc (4-4, 1-3) in 2-4A action.