After a 2-3 start in Brooks Dampeer’s first season, Amory’s defense has been the unsung hero of a turnaround that has seen the Panthers (10-3) win eight-straight games.
The defense passed its greatest test to that point in last week’s Class 3A North final, holding North Panola to just 16 points, plus garnering a pick-six from Elijah Spratt in the closing seconds to secure the win.
But its toughest test comes today with the Class 3A title on the line against Jefferson Davis County (9-4) at 11 a.m. in Hattiesburg on the campus of Southern Miss.
The Jaguars feature 3A Mr. Football winner Malcolm Hartzog, who has rushed for 1,500 yards with 28 total touchdowns this season.
“The task is the biggest one yet. It ought to be the toughest one yet because it’s the state championship, and obviously we’re dealing with some high-quality players and program in JDC,” said Dampeer.
While the entire Amory team was adjusting to Dampeer’s new philosophies early in the season, the defensive unit was also learning under new defensive coordinator Tyler Rosenthal, who served as the Panthers’ offensive line coach last season.
After giving up 25 points per game in the first five weeks, Amory’s defense settled in, allowing just 8 points per contest since Week 6.
“He’s done a phenomenal job of watching as much film, being open-minded on how to get our guys lined up the best possible way,” said Dampeer of Rosenthal. “And since we’ve been able to do that, it comes backs to our players on defense also being open-minded. … They’re fairly football savvy.”
The Panthers’ four-man linebacker group is at the forefront of the unit. Nathaniel Walker, T.J. Huppert, Dylan Thompson and Jaurquez Ivy have combined for 359 tackles and 48 tackles for loss.
Walker leads the team with 105 tackles and 17 TFL, despite coming into the season as the team’s projected starter at nose tackle.
Then, there’s defensive lineman Carter Lundquist, who Dampeer touts as the team's “most improved player” over the season. On the back end, Cameron Haynes leads a stout secondary with five interceptions.
“They’ve just found a way, week-in, week-out, trying to take the team’s best play or best player away,” said Dampeer. “It’s not really the same plan each week. They have just executed at a high level.”