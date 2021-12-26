In Lafayette’s football field house there hangs a red banner that reads:
“Lafayette DLine
LURK GANG”
Burgess was the leader of Lurk Gang this year, living in opposing offensive backfields every Friday night. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound senior defensive end recorded 120 tackles, 43 tackles-for-loss and 17.5 sacks, plus he forced 11 fumbles
Burgess is the 2021 Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year.
“Folks watch him play on Friday and are like, man, that kid gives tremendous effort. What really separates him is it doesn’t matter if it’s Monday in practice or Tuesday or whatever, he’s the same every single day. You’re fixing to get everything he’s got,” Lafayette coach Michael Fair said.
His motor is something Burgess comes by honestly. His father, Derrick Burgess, is a former Ole Miss star who led the NFL in sacks in 2005 and was a two-time Pro Bowler.
D.J. has some vague memories of his dad’s 10-year NFL career, which ended in 2010. And he’s seen highlight tapes. There are similarities in their playing styles.
“He’s very quick-twitched,” Fair said. “He moves fast for a young man his size. He works really hard at his craft. I just keep going back to it because it’s worth going back to, his motor is what makes him hard to block.”
D.J. has also emulated his dad’s mental approach. The younger Burgess is sharp to begin with – he made a 32 on his ACT. That mental acuity translates to the field.
“As far as mental, a big thing with him is he’s always telling us to read the man in front of you,” D.J. said of his dad. “They’ll give it away every time, and they really do.”
Take his motor and his smarts and combine it with his natural physical gifts, and it’s no wonder teams had such a difficult time blocking Burgess this season. And consider this: He turns just 17 on Dec. 29.
“He’s a young senior, and he’s got a lot of room to continue to grow,” Fair said.
Burgess is a Southern Miss signee, and Fair believes the Golden Eagles got a steal. He did not receive an offer from his dad’s alma mater.
“If I’m coaching a football team and I’ve got an opportunity to have D.J. Burgess playing defense for me, I’m going to do it,” Fair said. “Southern Miss is getting a great player.”