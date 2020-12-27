OXFORD • Tristan Shorter’s singular focus on getting better at football took him a long way this year.
The Oxford senior linebacker used to be a three-sport athlete. But he dropped basketball after his sophomore year and quit baseball following his junior year.
As he prepared for his third year as a football starter, Shorter did everything he could think of to improve his game. The results speak for themselves: 75 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
Four of those interceptions he returned for touchdowns, and Shorter quickly earned the reputation of a player who came up big in big moments. He has also earned the honor of being the 2020 Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year.
“Tristan has always had a knack to make big plays,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “It could be a big third down, a big fourth down – he’s the guy who’s going to be in on the tackle.”
Shorter was the only returning starter to a defense that had led Oxford to the Class 6A state title in 2019. He knew that the best way for him to lead was to show his teammates how it’s done.
So he took up yoga in order to achieve more flexible hips, which aided him in pass coverage. He also worked with former Oxford standout and current South Alabama cornerback Devin Rockette.
Shorter’s position is called rover – part linebacker, part safety. He has proved equally adept at playing both the run and the pass.
Even more important, he’s consistent.
“I feel like I never can take a play off. I have to take every play 100%,” Shorter said.
That approach leads to big plays, like his pick-6 against Clinton in the 6A North final. Or his pick-6 against Southaven to spark a second-half rally. Or his tackle on a late two-point attempt to preserve Oxford’s lead in a 25-23 win over Madison Central.
“When people need a big play, they go to their best player on offense. So I’ll try to be on that side wherever the best player is, and most of the time they go to that player – and it don’t work out,” Shorter said with a grin.
The Arkansas State signee’s success was laid on a foundation of exceptional athleticism, which is what helped him excel at other sports. And it made him a perfect fit at rover, a position with a lot of responsibility.
“It didn’t matter what the score was, who we were playing, he was going to be the same player,” Cutcliffe said. “He was going to be flying around the field, chasing the football, making tackles.”