BALDWYN – Believe it or not, there was a time when Rodney Stewart had no love for football.
He played the sport as a kid, but there was zero passion in his game.
“I liked to stay in the house when I was younger, didn’t like to come outside at all,” he said.
That eventually changed. Perhaps it was due to his fiery competitive nature, but by sixth grade Stewart was all in. Six years later, he has left an indelible mark on Baldwyn’s football program.
Stewart, a senior defensive lineman, is the 2022 Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year.
At 5-foot-11, 240 pounds, Stewart does not look like the sort of player who can almost single-handedly shut down an opposing offense. The numbers tell another story. This season, he recorded 92 tackles, including 31 tackles-for-loss, and notched 14.5 sacks.
For his career, Stewart has 96 tackles-for-loss, 34.5 sacks and 46 quarterback hurries.
Baldwyn coach Michael Gray said Stewart has a “non-stop” motor.
“He’s not going to be defeated, I guess,” Gray said.
Stewart indeed loathes losing, even if it’s cards or dominoes. As a child, losing would stoke his anger to the point that his mother had to scold him. What would she say?
“Whoo, I can’t repeat that,” Stewart said with a chuckle.
But he learned to channel that fire on the football field, which only enhanced his versatile skill set. Stewart is deceptively quick and country strong. He’s equally effective at defensive end, defensive tackle and linebacker.
“Just keep on moving around. Don’t let them get used to me being in one spot the whole game,” he said.
The thing is, playing defense comprised only half of Stewart’s duties. He was the starting right tackle on offense, which means he rarely left the field.
“That tells you a lot about him,” Gray said. “You’re talking about his numbers playing both sides of the football, and he’s still almost had 200 tackles over a two-year period, 71 tackles-for-loss and almost 30 sacks.”
The Bearcats, who went 10-2 this year, will have a tough time replacing Stewart. But his legacy will remain.
“Tough, physical, loves the game,” Gray said. “He’s a super kid outside, in the classroom and places like that. ‘Yes sir, no sir.’ But when he puts on his pads, he’s a different animal. It’s pretty special to watch.”
