TUPELO – Even as their roster continues to thin, Tupelo’s girls continue to win.
Down yet another starter due to injury, the No. 1-ranked Lady Wave still rolled Friday night, knocking off Grenada 69-53 in a Division 1-6A showdown.
Nisha McGaughy was out with a strained MCL, joining Lamarah Cleaves and Jade Rucker, both of whom are out for the season with knee injuries. That’s approximately 30 points and 25 rebounds per game sitting on the bench.
Despite that, Tupelo (17-1, 2-0) still went 10 deep in its rotation, getting contributions from every single player who stepped on the floor.
“Our team is built with our depth,” coach Matt Justice said. “Even though we’ve lost a couple of players, that’s kind of what’s set us apart, is having a deep team that can play a lot of bodies.”
Five players scored at least eight points, led by senior point guard Audria Houston’s 15. Tupelo’s bench totaled 27 points, including eight apiece from Maniya Kirksey and Sanyla Smith.
Justice likes to substitute four or five players at a time, and losing personnel hasn’t dissuaded him from the habit.
“Having a fresh group in there, we play a lot better when we’re fresh. Having our starters be able to rest some in the game benefits in the third and fourth quarter for them,” he said.
Tupelo starting gaining separation from Grenada (11-4, 1-2) in the second quarter, closing it with an 11-2 run for a 31-21 halftime lead.
The Lady Wave pushed it to 48-31 on reserve Sahyya Ragin’s 3-pointer, and it was 55-34 after a layup by Maniya Kirksey.
“We know they want to be out here with us,” Houston said of the backups, “so it’s us just pushing hard for them, because we know they would do the same thing for us.”
As for Tupelo’s other starters, Nadia Norfleet had 11 points, Mikayla Riley scored 10, and Ganae McAllister grabbed 11 rebounds.
Tupelo forced 24 turnovers, and Grenada shot just 33.9% from the field. The Lady Chargers were led by Katelyn Leavy’s 22 points.
(B) Tupelo 80, Grenada 59: Dayveun Anderson scored 24 points, while Chris Crump and Gavin Shannon had 18 apiece, for No. 2 Tupelo (12-6, 2-0).
Grenada (11-6, 0-3) was led by Kelton Jones’ 28 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo outscored Grenada 24-16 in the third quarter to open up an 18-point lead.
Point Maker: Houston shot 6 of 14 from the field and also grabbed six rebounds.
Talking Point: “With (Audria) and Riley and Nadia, they’re able to get big baskets when we need them. That’s their experience and leadership on the floor.” – Justice
