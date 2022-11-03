Things were looking bleak for Starkville’s football team four weeks ago.
The Yellowjackets were 0-3 in Division 2-6A, several key players were banged up, and they were still trying to find a running game. Despite all that, Starkville (7-3, 3-3) can clinch a playoff berth tonight by beating Grenada (5-5, 1-5) at home in the regular season finale.
The Jackets have won three in a row, in large part because those injured players have gotten healthy. That includes quarterback Trey Petty, who has been battling an ankle injury and missed the Tupelo game, a 24-17 loss that dropped Starkville to 0-3 in division.
“We weren’t healthy going into district play and played some really good teams,” Starkville coach Chris Jones said. “We didn’t play good enough to win. But now we’re starting to get healthy and hot, so we’re just playing good ball right now.”
Over his last three games, Petty has completed 50 of 74 passes (67.6%) for 824 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception. Over that same stretch, he’s rushed for 188 yards and five TDs.
It’s helped that Starkville has found a reliable tailback in senior Curtis Willis. Last season’s starter, Tyler Nichols, was dismissed from the team before the season.
“We’ve found a back now who’s pretty good, so that’s been good for us to be able to run the ball,” Jones said. “…Trey is healthy now, he’s running the ball and throwing the ball.”
Star receiver Braylon Burnside has been dealing with a high ankle sprain, but his last three games have been productive as well: 21 catches for 382 yards and three touchdowns.
The Jackets face a Grenada team that is better than its record might indicate. Three of the Chargers’ division losses have come by 13 points or less.
Starkville could lose and still get in the playoffs, but that would require Madison Central beating Oxford. In this division, nothing is guaranteed.
“We’re just going to play ball and have fun, enjoy the moment, and continue to do what we’ve been doing the past few weeks,” said Jones. “At the end of the day, I’m a firm believer in the only thing you can do is control what you can, and that’s go out there and play good ball.”
Also tonight
• Oxford (5-4, 3-3) needs to beat Madison Central (6-3, 4-2) to have a shot at making the playoffs and will need some help from other teams.
• Tupelo (10-0, 6-0), the 2-6A champ, hosts Germantown (5-5, 3-3). The Golden Wave are trying to finish the regular season unbeaten for the first time since 2017.
• Vardaman (7-3, 4-2) visits West Lowndes (6-3, 4-2) in a 3-1A game. Vardaman can finish anywhere from second to fourth in the division depending on what happens.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.