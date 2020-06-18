After leading Potts Camp on back-to-back deep playoff runs, Jeremy Dillard is no longer boys basketball coach.
Potts Camp athletics director Darrow Anderson declined to comment on the reason for Dillard’s departure. The job opening was posted on the MHSAA website on Tuesday, and the school is currently accepting resumés.
Dillard was also the girls coach.
Dillard was 63-29 in his three seasons leading Potts Camp's boys, including a 24-8 mark last season. He led the Cardinals to the Class 1A semifinals in 2019, and last season he took them all the way to the 2A title game.
Potts Camp came up short against perennial power Coahoma County, 56-36.
The Cardinals boasted more size than most of their opponents, with the likes of 6-foot-8 Walter Hamilton, 6-5 Mitchell Saulsberry and 6-4 Tay Frost. Hamilton and Frost were both seniors this year, as was point guard Kedavian Faulkner.
But Saulsberry, a junior, has been the Cardinals’ most potent weapon the past two years. He averaged 20.7 points and 14.3 rebounds per game last season, including 12 points and 14 boards in the championship game.