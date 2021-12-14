MOOREVILLE • For the final two quarters, Tishomingo County looked like the kind of team Justin Parsons wants it to become.
The Braves shook off a lackluster first half and rallied past Mooreville for a 59-44 win in a Division 1-4A game on Tuesday night.
Tishomingo County (7-7, 1-1) trailed 23-19 at halftime, scoring just six points in the second quarter. Parsons, the second-year head coach, froze the ball toward the end of the half.
“I never do that,” Parsons said. “I told them at halftime, ‘It’s on now. You’ve got to get up in them.’ And they did. They were up inside, what I like to say, the hula hoop. We’ve got the guards that can get up in people.”
One of those guards is senior Ashton Dilworth. He bookended a 10-0 run with a pair of fast-break layups, the latter off a steal, to give the Braves a 40-32 lead.
“We started talking to each other more,” Dilworth said. “We tried to bring each other up, talk to each other, hype each other up.”
It became an up-and-down game, which is not Mooreville’s strong suit. The Troopers (7-6, 1-1) got sloppy with the ball, which led to easy buckets the other way.
Parsons previously was an assistant coach at Olive Branch and Corinth. He’s trying to get Tishomingo County to value defense the way those programs do.
“I’m trying to get it where that’s the way we play here,” he said. “Especially like Ashton, he reminds me of a player we had at Corinth, D.T. Sheffield. He can get up and cause those type of problems.”
Dilworth finished with 14 points. Spence Coffman led the Braves with 28.
Mason McMillin scored 14 for Mooreville.
(G) Tishomingo County 65, Mooreville 42: Madison Bennett scored 24 points and Clara Garland added 18 as the No. 2-ranked Lady Braves (15-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten.
Laklyn Nichols scored 21 to lead Mooreville (9-5, 1-1).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Tishomingo County was trailing 32-30 when it reeled off 10-straight points.
Point Maker: Coffman scored 17 of his points in the second half.
Talking Point: “Our strategy was to force them to take the outside shot. We didn’t do a good job of that in the second half.” – Mooreville coach Jim Tally