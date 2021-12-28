BOONEVILLE – A late-December holiday tournament game doesn’t have high stakes, but this one meant a lot to Nettleton.
Behind Zay Dilworth’s 35 points, the Tigers knocked off Senatobia 79-68 at the Gerald Snider Classic on Tuesday. It was Senatobia that eliminated Nettleton from the Class 3A playoffs last season, in the second round.
“For me to sit here and tell you it didn’t mean something to us, I’d be lying to you,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We wanted to beat their tails because they ended our season.”
Dilworth remembers the game well, and he led an aggressive offensive attack. The junior got to the rim time and again, often in transition as Senatobia (4-8) struggled with turnovers early.
The Warriors kept fighting back. Nettleton (12-2) used an 11-0 run to open up a 55-40 lead in the third quarter, but Senatobia cut it to 55-49 early in the fourth.
Dilworth then made a pair of layups to help push the lead back to 61-49.
“Tonight Anterion (Vinson) did a good job of setting him up, and buddy, when you get him in one-on-one, put him on an island, he’s going to get to the rim,” Gardner said.
Dilworth got 10 of his points in transition, and Nettleton also got some easy buckets by breaking Senatobia’s press.
“We were seeing where they were trapping at, so we had to get to our spots and go for the rim,” Dilworth said.
Jacorien Moore had 24 points for the Tigers, who shot 55.9% from the floor. Senatobia shot 47.4% and was led by Jagger Young’s 16 points.
Nettleton out-rebounded Senatobia 28-24 and got several second-chance baskets.
“We did not rebound well today. That’s one of the things we pride ourselves on, and they just clearly outworked us and out-rebounded us on the glass today,” first-year Senatobia coach Presley Coleman said.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Dilworth scored six points during an 11-0 run as Nettleton opened up a 55-40 lead.
Point Maker: Dilworth made 14 of 22 from the field and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “We’re finally buying into defensive concepts with a lot of pressure. When we do that, we’re pretty good.” – Gardner, on forcing 17 turnovers