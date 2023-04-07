Once we rid ourselves of this miserable weather, some big division races on the diamond will finally be sorted out.
Several key games scheduled for Thursday were rained out. So I might as well use this weather delay to look at some of the more tightly contested division title races.
Baseball
• Despite losing to Itawamba AHS (5-1) on Tuesday, 15-5, Corinth (6-1) still controls its own destiny in 1-4A. The Warriors have one more shot at IAHS – at noon today – followed by two games against Tishomingo County (4-2).
Itawamba, meanwhile, follows its Corinth rematch with two games against Shannon (0-8) and one against Tishomingo County.
• The 2-4A race is a tie-breaker headache waiting to happen. Ripley and South Pontotoc are both 6-1, while Pontotoc is 5-2.
Ripley beat South on Tuesday, 5-1, and they’ll meet one more time. Ripley and Pontotoc split their two games, while Pontotoc and South have yet to play each other. This thing is wide open.
• It’s straightforward in 1-6A: Oxford (6-1) needs to win one of its next two games versus Tupelo (4-3) to claim the crown. The Chargers won Game 1 on Tuesday, 8-2. But if the Golden Wave can take the next two games, they’ll have the No. 1 seed.
The teams meet tonight at Tupelo and again Saturday at Oxford.
Softball
• In 1-3A, Kossuth (3-1) created some chaos by beating Booneville (5-1) on Tuesday, 4-3, to gain a series split. That sets up a big series next week between Kossuth and Mantachie (1-2). Booneville swept Mantachie last week, and the latter still has a game against Alcorn Central to play.
If Mantachie can win one against Kossuth, then Booneville will clinch the division. If Kossuth sweeps Mantachie, then they’ll have to use a tie-breaker other than run differential, because Kossuth and Booneville each scored seven runs in their series.
Pass the Tylenol.
• South Pontotoc (5-1) leads 2-4A, but Houston and Pontotoc are right there at 4-2 each. Houston is 1-0 against Pontotoc and 0-1 against South. Pontotoc and South have yet to meet.
And then lurking in the background is North Pontotoc (3-3), which has handed South its only division loss. The Lady Vikings could play spoiler for someone.
• Tupelo (2-0) sits atop the 1-6A standings but has a lot of work left to do. The Lady Wave have already defeated Grenada (2-2) and Oxford (3-1) once each and must face both teams again, then they have a pair against Starkville (0-4).
Tupelo doesn’t have to beat Oxford again to take the division, but doing so would make things much simpler. And when it comes to division races, I prefer simple.
