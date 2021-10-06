#DJpreps 2021 Football Preview Show | week 7 Daily Journal Oct 6, 2021 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brad Locke (left) and Dillon Barnes were both 1-2 on picks last week. For the season Brad is 11-4, while Dillon is 9-6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes get you ready for week 6 of the high school football season. They preview + make predictions for: Biggersville @ Smithville Ripley @ New Albany Starkville @ Tupelo Make sure to stick around for Dillon's Ripley rant (the town, not the team) and to find out the winners of the Double Trouble award. Follow @djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage. Check djournal.com daily for more content. Thanks to Pizza Doctor of Tupelo for fueling the show. Check them out in the Midtown Pointe shopping center, call them at (662) 844-2600 or find them on Facebook: @pizzadoctorrx. Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes get you ready for week 6 of the high school football season.They preview + make predictions for:Biggersville @ SmithvilleRipley @ New AlbanyStarkville @ TupeloMake sure to stick around for Dillon's Ripley rant (the town, not the team) and to find out the winners of the Double Trouble award.Be sure to follow @djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage. Check djournal.com daily for more content.Thanks to Pizza Doctor of Tupelo for fueling the show. Check them out in the Midtown Pointe shopping center or give them a call (662) 844-2600 to place your order. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dillon Barnes Tupelo Show Sport Broadcasting Events Commerce Ripley Brad Locke Doctor Thanks Football Season Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Dillon Barnes Reporter Dillon covers high school sports. Author twitter Author email Follow Dillon Barnes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists