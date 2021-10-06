Brad and Dillon week 7 #djpreps football preview show

Brad Locke (left) and Dillon Barnes were both 1-2 on picks last week. For the season Brad is 11-4, while Dillon is 9-6.

Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes get you ready for week 6 of the high school football season.

They preview + make predictions for:

Biggersville @ Smithville

Ripley @ New Albany

Starkville @ Tupelo

Make sure to stick around for Dillon's Ripley rant (the town, not the team) and to find out the winners of the Double Trouble award.

Follow @djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage. Check djournal.com daily for more content.

Thanks to Pizza Doctor of Tupelo for fueling the show. Check them out in the Midtown Pointe shopping center, call them at (662) 844-2600 or find them on Facebook: @pizzadoctorrx.

Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes get you ready for week 6 of the high school football season.

They preview + make predictions for:

Biggersville @ Smithville

Ripley @ New Albany

Starkville @ Tupelo

Make sure to stick around for Dillon's Ripley rant (the town, not the team) and to find out the winners of the Double Trouble award.

Be sure to follow @djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage. Check djournal.com daily for more content.

Thanks to Pizza Doctor of Tupelo for fueling the show. Check them out in the Midtown Pointe shopping center or give them a call (662) 844-2600 to place your order.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus