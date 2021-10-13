Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes week 8 preview show 2021

Brad Locke (left) and Dillon Barnes

Get ready for WEEK 8 of the high school football season. Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes are back with previews and picks for three featured matchups, plus the week 7 Double Trouble award.

This week's featured matchups are:

Tupelo @ Madison Central

Water Valley @ Kossuth

Potts Camp @ Baldwyn

Follow @djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage. Check djournal.com daily for more content.

Thanks to Pizza Doctor of Tupelo for fueling the show.

Be sure to follow @djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage. Check djournal.com daily for more content.

