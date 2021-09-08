Brad and Dillon week 3

Brad Locke (left) and Dillon Barnes were both 3-0 in their week 1 picks.

Brad Locke and Dillon Barnes preview/make predictions for Mooreville vs. Amory, Shannon vs. Houston and Corinth vs. Tupelo.

This week's show features the first-ever Triple Trouble award, highlighting a terrific performance from a trio of Tishomingo County teammates.

As well, the guys preview/make predictions for Mooreville vs. Amory, Shannon vs. Houston and Corinth vs. Tupelo.

Be sure to follow @djournalpreps on Twitter and Facebook for more coverage and updates.

Thanks to Pizza Doctor of Tupelo for fueling the show. Check them out in the Midtown Pointe shopping center or give them a call (662) 844-2600 to place your order.

