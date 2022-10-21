Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
STARKVILLE – Macie Phifer is known for her power, but she can apply a soft touch when needed.
The outside hitter dominated at the net, recording 27 kills as Ingomar beat Resurrection Catholic 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-10) in the Class 1A volleyball state final on Friday.
It’s the first state title for Ingomar (25-2), which is in only its fourth year as a program. When the volleyball team was formed, Phifer had to be talked into joining as a seventh grader.
“I was like, ‘I’m going to run into the net and embarrass myself. I’m not playing volleyball,’” said Phifer, whose first sport is basketball. “From that standpoint, I never would have thought this is what would happen, especially because I was never going to play.”
Phifer, now a sophomore, brought the hammer plenty of times Friday but also had several “soft” kills. Resurrection (23-8), thusly, often looked like a baseball hitter looking fastball but getting a filthy curve instead.
“We thought the middle of the floor was going to be open and told her she had to throw some change-ups in there and make some tips to the middle of the floor because it was open,” Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said.
Phifer, who had nine kills in each set, finally started cranking up toward the end of Set 1. She had back-to-back kills to give Ingomar an 18-16 lead, and she scored seven of her team’s final nine points on kills.
“We finally got over our nerves,” senior setter Lindsey Dillard said. “Me personally, I started the game and I was shaking the whole first set. We were all really nervous, and then we realized it’s just another volleyball game and that we were better than the other team”
Resurrection jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second set, but the Lady Falcons ripped off an 8-0 run. Phifer again shut the door, with kills on four of Ingomar’s final six points.
The third set was no contest as Resurrection (23-8) seemed resigned to its fate.
“We’re a team that plays off energy,” said Phifer, who was named game MVP. “Winning that first set got us settled in and calmed our nerves. We just put our head down, and we knew we were going to win.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.