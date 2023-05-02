SALTILLO — Drake Douglas dazzled on the mound, and the Saltillo Tigers used a big second inning to beat the Neshoba Central Rockets 3-0 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A baseball playoffs.
“Once you get to the playoffs, it’s anybody’s game,” Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds said. “We were fortunate enough tonight to get the breaks early, get out there and get out front and break the ice and ease the nerves a little bit.”
The Tigers (22-7) had runners at first and third with two outs in the bottom of the second. Rockets starting pitcher Creed Fulton then committed a balk, allowing the runner on third to score.
Fulton hit the next batter, Jack Adams, with a pitch. The next batter, Luke Wood, came up and hit a one-run double down the left field line that just stayed fair.
Wood went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Two batters later, Adams scored from third on a wild pitch to make it a 3-0 ballgame.
“We were off just a little,” Reynolds said of the team’s start to the game. “But in the second inning, we were able to string some things together, get some base runners on and make some things happen.”
Douglas took care of business from there, retiring all but one batter the rest of the game. That one batter reached base on a dropped third strike.
It was part of a complete-game one-hitter for Douglas. He also struck out 10 batters and walked just one. Douglas felt that he really started hitting his stride once he found his breaking ball.
“I had to make some adjustments throughout the first couple of innings,” he said. “I was flying off and had to make sure I stayed close, and then my breaking ball started snapping more and I got a lot of swings and misses.”
The first two innings were a bit choppy for Douglas. The game’s first batter reached on a walk but was caught stealing while the next two batters were retired.
The second inning saw the leadoff man single and steal second. Douglas got two strikeouts and a flyout to escape the jam.
“I don’t really get rattled when it comes to having a bunch of runners on base,” he said. “I just do me whenever there’s people out there, and I just throw strikes and not a lot of people can hit my stuff.”
The series is a rematch of the 2022 North half finals, where Neshoba Central (7-9) won two games to one.
Game 2 is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Neshoba Central.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: The three runs scored in the bottom of the second ended up being the only runs of the game.
Big Stat: This was the sixth shutout pitched by Saltillo this season.
Coach Speak: “When he’s got his off-speed stuff there, it just makes his fastball that much better. He can go out here and he can compete, and he can have what we’re used to as not a dominant night, but still have good numbers on there, so that just tells you what kind of pitcher he is." – Reynolds, on Douglas.
