SALTILLO – Saltillo loves to be aggressive, and that paid off Saturday night.
Drake Douglas knocked in two runs with an infield single to give the No. 5-ranked Tigers a 6-5 walk-off win over No. 7 Lafayette to finish off a two-game sweep in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Lafayette was leading 5-4 with two outs in the seventh when Douglas stepped into the box with men at second and third. The junior bounced a 3-2 pitch to the right side of the infield and was able to beat the throw to first. Luke Wood scored easily, and Evan McCarthy never slowed up as he wheeled around third, beating the first baseman’s throw home.
“Second and third, two outs, we’ve got to sell out right there,” Saltillo coach Eric Reynolds said.
Douglas, a left-handed hitter, said he had to step out of the box to gather himself after the second strike. When he put the ball in play, he hustled like he never had before.
“I was going to make it or die trying. I ain’t never run that fast in my life,” Douglas said.
Lafayette (18-8) had taken a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth on an error and made it 5-3 in the seventh on Brody Breithaupt’s RBi single.
Starting pitcher Everett Thompson hit Saltillo’s leadoff man in the bottom half and gave way to Noah Robinson (6-1), who took the loss. Over six-plus innings, Thompson allowed four runs on six hits.
Saltillo starter Ben Webb went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits. Reliever Gavin McCoy (1-0) got the win.
The Tigers (25-6) took an early lead when McCarthy smacked a two-run homer to left field in the first inning. The Commodores responded with three in the second, highlighted by Logan Caldwell’s two-run single.
Saltillo evened it at 3-3 in the third on McCarthy’s RBI single.
The Tigers, last year’s 5A state champs, eliminated Lafayette for the second-straight year. They beat the Commodores in last season’s North finals.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Gavin McGee was hit by a pitch to open the seventh and later scored on Matthew Roncalli’s single. McCarthy reached on a fielder’s choice and took second base on catcher’s indifference, setting up Douglas’ heroics.
Big Stat: Lafayette stranded nine runners.
Coach Speak: “We had opportunities to tack on a run here, tack on a run there, and kind of initiate some of our offense, and didn’t get it done.” – Lafayette coach John Walker