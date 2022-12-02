HATTIESBURG — Undefeated season complete.
Behind the running of Dante Dowdell along with a stiff second half defense Picayune got past West Point 31-21 to claim the MHSAA Class 5A State Championship for the second consecutive year at Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium on Friday night.
It’s the Maroon Tide’s (15-0) fifth state title in school history.
“I told him before the game this is your last ride. Let’s make it count, let’s make it special, be an all-American and it made it count,” said Picayune coach Cody Stogner. “It’s really nice to hand the ball to him 25-30 times and let him work. It’s just so sweet to go back-to-back because it’s so hard to get here.”
Picayune got on the board first as Morgan Craft connected on a 29-yard field goal with 6:10 left in the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead.
West Point answered as Quinterion Tillman-Evans hit Amari Cox on a 41-yard touchdown pass with 3:59 left in the first quarter to give the Green Wave a 7-3 lead. Tillman-Evans hit Cox again on an 86-yard touchdown pass with nine minutes left in the second quarter to extend the West Point lead to 14-3.
Down 14-9 at halftime, the Maroon Tide took the lead back for good when Dowdell scored on a 22-yard run with 8:20 left in the third quarter and a successful two-point conversion to take a 17-14 lead.
After forcing the Green Wave to punt, Brady Robertson hit Darrell Smith on an 80-yard touchdown pass to extend the Picayune lead to 24-14 with 1:15 left in the third quarter.
Kahnen Daniels scored on an 8-yard run for West Point with 11:54 left in the fourth quarter to cut the Maroon Tide lead to 24-21. But Dowdell sealed the game on a 37-yard touchdown run with 6:53 left in the fourth quarter to give Picayune the 31-21 lead.
Dowdell finished the night with 190 yards rushing on 28 carries with three touchdowns to lead Picayune and was named the game’s most valuable player.
“We got guys that got heart and run downhill, and when we do that nobody can stop us,” Dowdell said. “It feels great to go back-to-back and go undefeated for the first time in Picayune’s history. We knew after last year we had a chance to do it again, and we went back to work and got it done.”
The Picayune defense held West Point to just 95 yards in the second half.
“Our guys didn’t panic at halftime. They just stayed the course and kept fighting,” Stogner said. “We made adjustments and just played our style of football, and that’s what the guys did.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Dowdell scored on a 37-yard touchdown run with 6:53 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Picayune a 31-21 lead.
Point Man: Dowdell had 190 yards on 28 carries with three touchdowns for the Maroon Tide, and he was named the game's MVP.
Talking Point: “Our kids fought hard until the very end and that’s all we ask for them do, we just didn’t catch any breaks.” – West Point coach Chris Chambless.
