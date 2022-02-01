NEW ALBANY • Sammi Jo Doyle saw a window of opportunity, and the New Albany forward seized the moment as she hit the game winner for the 1-0 win over Corinth in the Class 4A state semifinals Tuesday.
Doyle's goal sends the Lady Bulldogs to their first-ever appearance in the 4A state championship on Saturday.
Doyle handled a ball from Josephine Pittman that was just outside the 18 and rifled a shot that bounced off the Corinth keeper and landed inside the right post.
"Jo Pittman was playing in the attacking mid and she saw me wide open in the middle, and I turned and took advantage of it," Doyle said. "I shot it into the right of the goal, and I'm pretty proud of that shot. Crazy!"
Doyle's goal came on the 59th minute of the contest.
"The key to the game was just the finish. We were having opportunities, we didn't change anything up, it was just a matter of putting one in the back of the net," New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. "They (Corinth) have a great keeper, they have a really great defense and just being able to get through that line of the defense was good."
New Albany bounced a couple of shots off the crossbar in the first half and just missed on a perfect cross from Caroline King in the 13th minute.
Corinth had a golden opportunity in the eighth minute as a shot from 8 yards away was just wide of the left post.
Keeper Lucy King and her defensive backline of Catherine Truemper, Lauren Hobson, Heidi Clayton, Sara Jane King and Mia Regalado pitched another shutout as the Lady Bulldogs won 1-0 for the second consecutive match.
A young Corinth team left it all on the field, and coach Cameron Glenn shared his thoughts on the game and the effort put forth by his Lady Warriors.
"We knew it was going to be very tough coming in; coming here is never easy," Glenn said. "Man, I'm proud of our kids, I'm proud of our season. We probably weren't supposed to be here, but we are here. That says a lot about what we've done and what we've accomplished.
"Props to New Albany, Bert, Sammi Jo, Caroline and that crew, they've got a special chemistry going on and it's tough to stop. When they play team soccer, it's really tough to stop."
New Albany improves to 17-7 while Corinth finishes the year at 14-6.
New Albany will face Stone in the 4A State Championship match on Saturday at noon at Brandon High School. Stone defeated Northeast Jones 3-0 in the 4A South championship.