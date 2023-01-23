NEW ALBANY • Sammi Jo Doyle provided the foot to kickstart the New Albany offense in the second half, as it defeated Newton County 2-1 on Monday in the second round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs.
New Albany now advances to the third round and will face Choctaw Central, which defeated Richland 6-2 on Monday.
New Albany found itself on the wrong end of a 1-0 score when Doyle struck for her first goal in the 59th minute inside the 18-yard box.
"Newton County didn't have a lot of communication, and they were just pinging it around," Doyle said. "I just scooped it with my right foot and took a shot, I wasn't even looking. I just tested my luck and it ended up in the back of the net, so it was a great goal."
Doyle's goal off the assist of Lilly Shannon enabled New Albany to snatch the momentum from Newton County, and she soon followed with the game winner six minutes later.
A handball was called on Newton County, and Doyle went to the stripe for the penalty kick. She fired a perfectly placed ball inside the left post that was just out of reach for the Newton County keeper.
"It's basically a guessing game, we go over it hundreds of times in practice and you know, I use my left and right foot, so you've just got to work what's best with that certain keeper, so I thought the right would be best," Doyle said.
Doyle's PK goal put the Lady Bulldogs up 2-1, but the match was far from finished as New Albany had to repeatedly beat back furious runs and rally attempts by Newton County.
The final play of the game was a save by New Albany keeper Lucy King just a few feet in front of the right post as the ball went off a couple of Newton County feet before she settled on it to end the match.
Kaylee Avant of Newton County broke a scoreless tie in the 48th minute with her PK goal after a foul inside the box on New Albany.
New Albany coach Bert Anderson was pleased with his defensive back line's play against Newton County's forwards.
"It was a tough 15 minutes to finish it out," Anderson said. "We knew 21 (Avant) and 3 (Hellen Sanchez) coming in were really good with the ball at their foot, being able to pass it.
"I thought our defense did really good all night containing Avant. They are a great attacking team. Somebody that I don't recognize enough is the back line of Ingrid (Ojeda) and Heidi (Clayton), our center backs who have come a long way this season. Then you throw in Adeline (Bailey) and Mia (Regalado) on the outside and Lauren Hobson, our holding mid. Lauren has been huge for us."
