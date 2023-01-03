SALTILLO – A fast start gave way to a stumbling finish, but Saltillo managed to survive its Division 1-5A opener.
The Tigers, ranked No. 6 by the Daily Journal, held off a late rally to beat Columbus 58-51 on Tuesday night. Sophomore big man Demetrius Duffy had a big game, scoring 27 points on 12-of-12 shooting and grabbing 13 rebounds.
Duffy’s 3-pointer with 3 seconds left in the second quarter gave Saltillo (14-4, 1-0) a 41-22 halftime lead. But Columbus (9-6, 0-1) fought back behind its defensive press. The Tigers committed 13 turnovers in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter.
“Second half seems we played not to lose, and they got after us a little bit,” Saltillo coach Craig Lauderdale said.
The Tigers scored only four points in the final period, and Duffy was shut out. The Falcons pulled within 54-49 on a pair of Jayden Tatum free throws with 2:42 left but did not score a field goal the rest of the way. They missed several 3-pointers down the stretch.
“I feel like I played good, but the fourth quarter, I could’ve played more aggressive,” Duffy said. “Everybody went to sleep, really.”
Saltillo came out hot, with guard Gunner Wesson knocking down three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help open up a 23-7 lead. Wesson finished with 18 points.
“We talk about playing inside-out. When they dump down on Demetrius, then we’ve got to hit the shots outside,” Lauderdale said.
Jeremiah Aaron led Columbus with 14 points, while Joshua Smith added 13 and Tatum had 10.
(G) Columbus 29, Saltillo 27 (OT): Christian Fulton led Columbus (2-10, 1-0) with 10 points, while Cella Kay Dye scored seven for Saltillo (3-13, 0-1).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Wesson’s transition layup gave Saltillo a 56-49 lead with 1:42 left, and Columbus couldn’t hit a shot down the stretch.
Point Man: Duffy was 12 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “Had a good tournament down in Destin (Florida), and that helped us come back and be ready for Columbus tonight.” – Lauderdale, on Duffy
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.