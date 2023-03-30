SPRINGVILLE – On what was a tough day for South Pontotoc defensively, Carlee Dunlap came to the rescue.
The senior pitcher escaped some late-inning jams, and the No. 9-ranked Lady Cougars held on for a 5-4 win over Ripley in a Division 2-4A battle Thursday.
South Pontotoc (14-4, 4-1) committed six errors in the field, the last one giving Ripley (7-10, 1-3) a leadoff runner in the seventh inning. A Kassie McKenzie single put runners at the corners with one out, but Dunlap (12-2) got a groundout to third base and a flyout to right field to end the game.
“I thought if I hit my spot, we’ll get out of the inning. Get routine ground balls and get an out,” Dunlap said.
Poor defense put Dunlap in a huge jam in the fifth. The Lady Tigers loaded the bases thanks to two singles and an error, and an infield single by Jada Ellis sliced South’s lead to 5-4.
Dunlap cut the rally short with a strikeout to leave the bags loaded.
“She struck out 10, and we had to have every one of them,” South Pontotoc coach Adam Patterson said. “So I credit her for pitching well even though we didn’t play very well behind her.”
South Pontotoc, which had beaten Ripley 12-0 two days earlier, seemed headed to another big win after a three-run first inning. Jacee McClellan had an RBI single, and Preslee Austin smacked a two-run double off the fence in left field.
But Ripley tied it in the third with three runs – one on an error, two more off an Allyson Christmas single.
South pulled back ahead in the bottom of the inning when two runners scored on Ripley’s lone error of the game.
Christmas (2-2), the starting pitcher for Ripley, settled in after the rough first inning. She allowed just two hits after that frame.
“I thought their pitcher threw strikes and changed speeds and kept them in the game,” Patterson said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Kilynn Carlisle led off the South Pontotoc third with a hit-by-pitch, and McClellan followed with a single. After moving up on a wild pitch, they both scored on an error for a 5-3 lead.
Big Stat: Dunlap surrendered six hits, struck out 10 and walked one.
Coach Speak: “We’re one or two hits away from winning that ballgame.” – Ripley coach Brady Dancer
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.