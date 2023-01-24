TUPELO – Dayveun Anderson might not be considered Tupelo’s best player, but he is a dynamo.
The senior guard sparked a huge run as the No. 2-ranked Golden Wave ran past Oxford 74-64 on Tuesday night in a Division 1-6 showdown. The win clinches the No. 2 seed for the Golden Wave (13-9, 3-2) in the division tournament.
With 6-foot-6 senior Gavin Shannon on the bench banged up, Tupelo got off to a slow start. Oxford (14-11, 2-3) led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter.
The Chargers were up 37-27 when Anderson hit a pair of 3-pointers just before the half. That started what ended up a 22-3 run capped by an Anderson layup to make it 49-40 with 4:02 left in the third quarter.
“When I hit the two threes, I was feeling good. They kept feeding me the ball,” Anderson said.
London Fields and point guard Chris Crump also helped pick up Shannon’s slack. Fields finished with a game-high 22 points and eight rebounds, while Crump had 16 points and 11 boards.
D.J. Davis led the Chargers with 19 points, but he had just seven after the first quarter, partly due to foul trouble. Oxford committed eight of its 12 turnovers in the second half against the Wave’s aggressive man-to-man defense.
“We were able to disrupt some of the things they wanted to do,” Tupelo coach Robert Green said. “We got a better understanding at halftime of what they were actually trying to do, so that helped, also.”
The 5-foot-10 Anderson shot 8 of 19 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He put an exclamation on the proceedings with a breakaway two-handed dunk for a 69-51 lead midway through the fourth.
“Defensively or offensively, inside the paint, outside the 3-point line – any time we need one or two sparks, get him the ball,” Green said. “It might be some type of chaos, but it works. It’s controlled chaos.”
(G) Tupelo 57, Oxford 22: No. 1 Tupelo (18-2, 4-1) raced to a 26-0 lead, holding Oxford (10-13, 1-4) without a point until the 3:37 mark of the second quarter.
Maniya Kirksey and Mikayla Riley scored 10 points apiece for the Lady Wave. Oxford was led by Olivia Waddell’s six points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Anderson scored 10 points and Crump had six during the 22-3 run.
Point Maker: Fields shot 9 of 18 from the floor and 3 of 5 at the foul line.
Talking Point: “Reality is, we’ve beaten them five quarters this year and they’ve beaten us three, and Tupelo’s 2-0 and we’re 0-2. It’s almost like deja vu from last year.” – Oxford coach Drew Tyler
