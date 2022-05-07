BELDEN – Tupelo Christian responded the way a defending state champion should.
A day after being blown out in Game 1, the reigning champs of Class 1A returned the favor with a five-inning 10-0 win over Biggersville in Game 2 of this third-round series. Game 3 will be Monday at Biggersville.
TCPS (16-13) lost 11-0 on Friday, collecting just four hits. The Eagles had nine hits Saturday and were excellent with men on base.
“I knew our bats were going to heat up – they’ve been good all season,” senior shortstop Jon Paul Yates said.
It was Yates who wielded the biggest bat. He stepped to the plate with the bases loaded twice and delivered both times.
He hit an RBI single in the second inning, and another run scored on an error to give TCPS a 2-0 lead. In the third, again with the bags full, Yates looped a two-run single to make it 6-0.
“That’s what Jon Paul does. He’s one of the best hitters in the state, bar none, no matter what classification you’re in,” TCPS coach Shaune Holiday said.
Both of Yates’ RBI hits were to the opposite field.
“With the wind blowing completely in, just go opposite field over the shortstop’s head and try to put something in play,” he said.
TCPS ended the game in the fifth when Colin Oswalt drove a two-run double to the center field wall.
Biggersville’s bats, meanwhile, were stymied by TCPS starter Jacob Tackett (6-1). He allowed just two hits in five innings and walked none on 55 pitches.
Luke Overstreet (7-2) took the loss for Biggersville (22-5).
Extra Bases
Big Inning: The Eagles opened up a 6-0 lead with three runs in the third – all scored with two outs. Kanyon Fleenor jacked a solo homer to right field, and then two walks followed by a Houston Doss single set the table for Yates.
Big Stat: Yates was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Coach Speak: “We came out with a lot of energy (Friday) night. I don’t know if we used it all up or what.” – Biggersville’s Daniel Rowsey