West Union's Jon Grey Morrisson (31) puts back a rebound against McAdams in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 1A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Monday, February 27, 2023.
West Union's Cole Morris Willard (3) puts up a shot in the lane against McAdams in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 1A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Monday, February 27, 2023.
West Union's Benjamin Carter (13) drives the baseline against McAdams in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 1A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Monday, February 27, 2023.
West Union head coach J.C. Hayles calls out to his offense in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 1A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Monday, February 27, 2023.
The West Union fans cheer for their Eagles in the semifinals of the MHSAA Class 1A Basketball State Championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in downtown Jackson, Miss., on Monday, February 27, 2023.
JACKSON – The best season in nearly three decades for West Union boys basketball came to an end Monday afternoon with a 63-51 loss to McAdams in the Class 1A semifinals. It was the Eagles' first trip to the Mississippi Coliseum since a quarterfinal loss in 1995 when six teams from each class qualified.
It started off well for West Union. Two baskets by Cole Willard in the first minute gave the Eagles a quick 4-0 lead. West Union held McAdams scoreless for more than three minutes and led 6-2 midway through the first quarter.
The Eagles' last lead at 10-9 came on a basket late in the first period by Willard, who scored West Union's first 10 points.
It was 12-12 after one period before McAdams went ahead to stay early in the second quarter on a layup by Cameron Fleming, The Bulldogs scored the final five points of the half to lead 26-19 at intermission, then slowly pulled away in the second half, leading by as many as 18 (51-33) in the fourth quarter.
The West Union offense woke up with 18 points in the final three-and-a-half minutes, but the Eagles never got closer than 10.
McAdams shot 58.3% from the floor (21 of 36) to 36.4% (20 of 55) for West Union, and the Bulldogs out-rebounded the Eagles 32-27.
West Union won Division 2-1A and reached the Coliseum with playoff victories over Okolona, Blue Mountain and Wheeler..
“We played a tough schedule this year,” said West Union coach J.C. Hayles. “These guys fought and battled until the end.”
McAdams will play McEvans at 3 p.m Thursday. McEvans defeated Byers 80-69 in Monday's other semifinal. McAdams will be going for the school's fourth championship.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: It was a two-point game late in the first half, with McAdams up 21-19. But the Bulldogs scored the final five points of the half on a basket by Marcus Ball and a 3-pointer by Jacquese Greer for a seven-point halftime lead.
Point Makers: Willard had a game-high 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Tyrick Davis made 6 of 7 shots from the field and scored 18 points for McAdams.
Talking Point: “We came out early on, doing exactly what we wanted to do. We preached that we got to have high hands. We have to win the rebounding and the 50-50 balls. Once we missed a few shots, we let them do all the things we said we would not let them do. That's the bottom line.” – Hayles
