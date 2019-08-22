Tupelo Christian wants to make a statement right out of the gate.
That’s why coach Shaune Holiday scheduled his team’s season opener against Tishomingo County, a Class 4A school. The Eagles and Braves meet tonight at 7 in Belden in the area’s first high school football game of 2019.
For TCPS, a 1A school, this will be its first game against a 4A team.
“For us it’s an opportunity to show people where our program has come,” Holiday said.
For a program that had to cancel its varsity season just six years ago, TCPS has come a long way. The Eagles have gone 14-9 over the last two seasons since rejoining division play, making the playoffs both years. This fall, they’re in Division 2-1A with the likes of reigning state champ Nanih Waiya, Noxapater, Okolona and Smithville.
The non-division slate includes Oak Hill Academy and Biggersville, and then TCPS opens 2-1A play at Nanih Waiya on Sept. 13.
“For TCPS, this is a great non-division schedule that we’re playing,” Holiday said. “Our coaches have these guys ready. I feel like we’re ready.”
Tishomingo County doesn’t look formidable on paper – it hasn’t posted a winning season since 2007 and went 2-9 last year. But it’s still a 4A school, and the Braves will have a size and depth advantage over TCPS.
The Eagles will counter with speed. On offense, that starts with quarterback Khi Holiday, who had 2,772 yards and 33 touchdowns passing and running last fall.
Tough matchup
Tishomingo County coach Jim McCay expects a tough matchup.
“We don’t overlook anybody here,” he said. “I’ve got to preach to them, we play our game, let’s do what we do, and about 9:30 Thursday night we’ll kind of know where we stand.”
Both teams will be without key offensive players. TCPS tailback Josh Berry, who rushed for 905 yards last season, suffered a broken collarbone during Friday’s jamboree at Potts Camp.
The Braves lost Bryan Scales, who was projected to start at tailback, to the same injury on the same day during an intrasquad scrimmage. And their best player, athlete Shelton Oaks, suffered a back injury on Monday.