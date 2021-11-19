BELDEN • Shaune Holiday couldn’t contain his excitement. As he finished an interview and approached his team, which was gathered in the south end zone, he bellowed, “We’re going to North half!”
To which an assistant coach responded, “North half is coming to us!”
Tupelo Christian, which eight years ago couldn’t even field a team, reached the Class 1A North final after rallying past McEvans for a 40-24 win Friday night. It’s the farthest the Eagles (10-2) have been in the playoffs.
“This is huge for this school, man,” said Holiday, who is in his 10th year as head coach. “People never thought this was going to happen, but look at us now.”
TCPS will host Simmons (12-0) next Friday.
The Eagles beat McEvans (9-3) by excelling in all three phases, especially special teams. In fact, special teams led directly to Tupelo Christian’s first 19 points.
Perhaps the biggest play came when a McEvans punt – a low line drive – was snagged by freshman Emmanuel Randle, who raced 28 yards for the score to cut the Warriors’ lead to 18-16 with 7:10 left in the third quarter.
“That crunk it up. At that point you could see the momentum starting to change,” Holiday said.
Four minutes later, a dropped punt snap led to a 33-yard Stuart Long field goal to give TCPS a 19-18 lead. But McEvans went back ahead on Elijah Johnson’s 35-yard interception return for touchdown late in the quarter.
Those were the last points McEvans could muster. The Warriors, who had raced to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, were held to 8 total yards after halftime and ran just five offensive plays in the fourth quarter.
“We just became more aggressive,” linebacker Jaden Warren said. “We stopped missing tackles. We stopped over-running it and just (started) slowing down and hitting them in the mouth.”
Quarterback Jake Prather put TCPS ahead 26-24 on a 1-yard sneak with 10:30 left in the fourth. A fumble recovery and an interception led to two more touchdown runs – 2 yards by Prather and 13 yards by Randle.
Extra Points
Turning Point: After TCPS was stopped on fourth down at the McEvans 5-yard line, Isaiah Autry recovered a fumble, leading to Prather’s 2-yard TD for a 33-24 lead.
Point Man: Randle rushed for 119 yards and scored two TDs. He also had 2.5 tackles-for-loss and a pass break-up on defense.
Talking Point: “I’m not going to lie to you, some of those guys whipped my offensive line’s tail.” – McEvans coach Montrelli Finley
Notes
• Prather completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards and two interceptions.
• McEvans had just five first downs – all in the first half.
• TCPS finished with 163 rushing yards.