INGOMAR – West Union can run its opponent off the floor in a hurry.
That’s what the No. 10-ranked Eagles did Tuesday night, pulling away in the second half to beat rival Ingomar 77-55 in a Division 2-1A showdown.
West Union (11-2, 2-0) led 34-31 at halftime, and that lead swelled to 56-41 by third quarter’s end. Ingomar (10-7, 1-1) committed nine turnovers during the fateful stretch.
“A big part of that is how we’ve been playing all year. We’ve been able to wear a lot of people down,” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “We force people to turn the ball over. … You’re going to win ballgames like that.”
The Eagles started the second half with a 10-2 run, which was capped by a Cole Morris Willard layup off John Grey Morrisson’s steal at midcourt. That made it 44-33 with 5:15 left in the third, and Ingomar called a timeout.
The Falcons got within seven points, but the Eagles closed the quarter with an 8-0 burst. West Union’s lead never dipped below 10 points after that.
Ingomar committed 25 turnovers on the night to West Union’s 11.
“If you play defense hard, you don’t have to play it long,” said Willard, who finished with 15 points.
The junior guard was one of five Eagles in double figures. Greer Manning led all scorers with 17 points, while Morrisson had 16, Daniel Conlee 13 and Trey Haynes 10.
That sort of balanced scoring has been West Union’s offensive calling card this season.
“We have waves that can come at you, and it’s really trying to find the right matchups when people play us man,” Hayles said. “Once we get in a rhythm, we’re pretty hard to guard.”
The Eagles shot 54% from the field, while Ingomar hit 43.4%. Jack Denton led the Falcons with 14 points.
(G) Ingomar 64, West Union 28: Daylen Grisham scored 18 points to lead the No. 6 Lady Falcons (17-0, 2-0), and Macie Phifer had 11. Crissa Goodwin and Ella Kate Taylor scored 10 apiece for West Union (9-3, 1-1).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: West Union turned turnovers into quick buckets, scoring 18 of their 22 third-quarter points at the rim.
Point Maker: Manning made 8 of 11 from the field.
Talking Point: “Experienced basketball players, grown men out there versus a bunch of babies – mentally and physically. (West Union) turned it up a notch. You’ve got to give them credit.” – Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.