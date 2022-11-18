MACON – What faint momentum Kossuth found Friday night quickly dissipated.
The Aggies couldn’t overcome an early deficit and fell 32-10 to Noxubee County in the MHSAA Class 3A quarterfinals.
Kossuth coach Brian Kelly knew his team was getting excited when the Aggies cut a 20-0 Noxubee County lead in half just before halftime.
The Aggies started the second half with the ball and a great chance to erase even more of the deficit.
But once again, they got themselves behind the chains.
Quarterback Jack Johnson briefly lost the ball on a key fourth-down play in Tigers territory, picking it up only to be tackled well in the backfield at the Kossuth 45-yard line.
The possession – and with it the Aggies’ momentum – was gone. Kossuth (10-3) never scored again.
“They fought to the end and all,” Kelly said of his team.
After a pass interference call kept a red-zone possession alive, Reece Crum scored on fourth-and-goal to break the shutout in the second quarter. Brody Hajek knocked through a 39-yard field goal to end the half, and Kossuth – which won the opening coin toss and deferred – started the third quarter with the ball.
But the Tigers (9-4) held the Aggies scoreless in the second half, advancing to next week’s semifinal game at Amory (12-1).
Noxubee County junior running back Martavius Wicks scored four touchdowns, including two in the first quarter, to pace the Tigers.
“We challenged the offensive line to be able to run the football tonight, and they opened up some holes,” Noxubee County coach Teddy Young said.
KaMario Taylor connected with Jadquist Clark for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter to make it 20-0.
The Tigers “relaxed” a bit from there, Young admitted, but they had enough to end the Aggies’ season.
“They won the line of scrimmage tonight,” Kelly said of Noxubee County.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Noxubee County’s stop of Kossuth on the Aggies’ opening possession of the second half kept the lead at 20-10.
Point Man: Wicks ran for scores of 48, 15, 16 and 3 yards for the Tigers.
Talking Point: “I’m going to have to buy them some donuts.” — Wicks, on his offensive line
Notes
• Noxubee County fell 38-22 to Amory on Oct. 14, but that was without Taylor in the lineup.
• Either Noxubee County or Amory will represent the north half of Mississippi in the Class 3A championship for the fourth-straight year.
• Kossuth was without top defender Trace Wegmann due to a season-ending knee injury suffered against Mantachie on Oct. 21.
