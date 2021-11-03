Todd Lott was forward-thinking when he sat down to map out East Union’s 2021 football schedule during the offseason.
The brutal non-division slate resulted in his Urchins beginning the season 1-4 with little success on either side of the ball.
“I feel like when you play quality opponents, you learn a lot about your team. And I think at 1-4 we learned a lot about who we were and where we need to go, and some things we need to improve on,” Lott said.
East Union (6-4) dropped games to New Albany, Heritage Academy, Booneville and East Webster, while picking up its lone against Eupora in non-division play. Four of those five teams are currently preparing for playoff football on Friday and hold a combined record of 32-18 (64%).
Through that stretch, the Urchins gave up 34 points per game and their offense struggled, averaging 19.8 points through the first five games.
Then came the turnaround in Division 1-2A play.
Behind a strong offensive line, East Union’s playmakers started to break out, scoring 38 points per game, and the defense backed them up, allowing just 10.6 points on their end.
Quarterback Rett Johnson has thrown for 992 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions, while adding 419 yards and five scores on the ground. Breakout sophomore running back Hayden Frazier has totaled 852 yards and 11 touchdowns on 167 carries.
Senior Hayden Roberts is an all-around threat with nine touchdowns on offense, two on kick returns, and one interceptions returned for a score.
It all culminated in a 5-0 division record, capped by a 20-13 win over Baldwyn in last Thursday’s division championship game. It marked the fourth-straight 1-2A title for the Urchins.
“Before we kicked off last Thursday, I told them, ‘The first part of our season was all for this. So we just need to make this pay off,’" said Lott. “…Our kids knew, and our coaches knew that we had a chance to have a pretty good ball club. We felt like we paid the price to get to where we are.”
East Union is now back in a similar spot as last year’s deep playoff run that led it to the Class 2A North Half final for the first time in program history.
The Urchins face Greenville O’Bannon on Friday for the second consecutive year; they throttled the Green Wave 57-6 in the first-round matchup last fall.
All the recent highs and the former lows of this season have taught East Union a valuable lesson as the high stakes of the 2A playoffs near.
“You’re either getting better or you’re getting worse. You never stay the same,” said Lott. “We believe that here. That’s the way we approach it. This group has really bought into that.”