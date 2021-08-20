• Split time at QB and WR on offense, starter in secondary on defense.
Rett Johnson, QB, Jr.
• Began 2020 as staring QB but missed most of regular season with injury.
Hayden Frazier, RB/LB, So.
• Takes over as starter at tailback; had 52 carries for 307 yards and 4 TDs.
COACHING 'EM UP
Todd Lott starts his second year with the Urchins after guiding them to the 2A North championship game in 2020.
OFFENSE
Hayden Roberts (Sr.) returns as East Union's multi-purpose athlete, as he played receiver and quarterback last season after starting quarterback Rett Johnson (Jr.) went down with a foot injury.
Johnson will return as quarterback and will have Roberts as one of his primary targets in the passing game.
Hayden Frazier (So.) will take over the running back position since Colton Plunk graduated. Frazier had carries in relief of Plunk in 2020, averaging 5.9 yards on 52 attempts.
The Urchin offensive line returns all five linemen and tight end from 2020, and they are the most experience players on the offensive side of the ball.
DEFENSE
Roberts and Johnson will work in the secondary for East Union, which will be the most experienced group for the defense.
Frazier will play one of the linebacker positions after getting quality playing time in 2020.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Collin Stephens (Sr.) and Jordan Mears (So.) will be the long snappers for the Urchins. Kicker Edgar Zapata graduated, and Lott will be checking through the ranks to find a successor. Roberts and Riley Williams (So.) will be the return men, and Roberts returns as punter.
X-FACTOR
If East Union can stay healthy in the line and Frazier develops at the running back position, the Urchins have an excellent shot at making a deep run in the 2A playoffs again.
COACH SPEAK
"We believe in order to be successful, we have to make sure that we are improving each day and must focus on getting better as a team each day. The only things we can control is our daily attitude, effort, and attention to detail." - Todd Lott