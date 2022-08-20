Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
2021 record: 7-5, 5-0, (reached 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Brandon Cherry (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Caleb Johnson
TE/MLB, Sr.
• Played center for Urchins in 2021 and on defense.
Connor Timms
TE/MLB, Sr.
• Had nine carries for 58 yards with TD in 2021, caught one TD pass.
Riley Williams
R/CB, Jr.
• Rushed for 133 yards on 18 carries and 2 TDs in playoff win over O’Bannon.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Brandon Cherry begins year one with the Epic Urchins after serving as offensive coordinator for the past few years. Lamart Harvey joins the East Union coaching staff after five years as head coach at Okolona.
Caleb Stephens makes history as the first-ever former Urchin player to coach at East Union as an assistant.
OFFENSE
Drew Hollimon (So.) will direct the East Union offense from the quarterback position and will be a first-year starter after Rett Johnson decided to concentrate on baseball.
Riley Williams (Jr.) will be one of Hollimon’s primary targets along with Daniel Whitfield (So.). Both have big-play ability.
Returning at running back are Hayden Frazier (Jr.), who rushed for 861 yards in 2021 with 11 TDs and averaged 6.4 yards per carry, and Luke McVey (Jr.), who averaged 6.4 yards on 328 yards and had two TDs.
The Urchins will have an entirely new offensive line, but the group got some playing experience in 2021.
DEFENSE
Cherry said the Urchins are loaded at linebacker with six or seven players in the mix and said they are some of the best he has ever coached.
Connor Timms (Sr.) and Caleb Johnson (Sr.) will be the leaders of the linebacking corp, and Garrett Adams (Jr.) figures to be a major presence, too.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Timms will punt for the Urchins, but Cherry is still working on developing a kicker for extra points and field goals. Whitfield and McVey will be return men.
X-FACTOR
The backbone for East Union this season will be the play of its defense, which will be the key if the Urchins are to be successful.
COACH SPEAK
“We have a lot of guys on offense that have the ability to do special things with the ball in their hands. I can think of six guys that need the football and need opportunities.” – Brandon Cherry
