JACKSON – East Union and Kossuth won girls powerlifting state championships at the Mississippi Coliseum on Friday. East Union won Class I for 1A and 2A schools for the eighth time in a row, and Kossuth won 3A for a second consecutive year.
East Union coach Scott Duley said it would be nine in a row if Covid had not canceled the 2020 meet. “That was my best team ever.”
He said the support of parents and administrators is the key to the school's ongoing success. “We have great coaches in every sport who want their kids to get stronger. And great hardworking kids. They work year round.”
Kossuth coach Julie Mitchell had a similar comment about her lifters. “They absolutely love powerlifting. They work out every Saturday morning and they hold each other accountable. They absolutely love to compete in the weight room with each other.”
She gave credit to her assistant coaches, her husband Reed Mitchell and David Gibson. “I absolutely could not do it without them.”
East Union finished with 56 points to 39 for second-place Myrtle. Kossuth trailed Alcorn Central 30-27 after the lower weights in the morning session, but rallied in the upper weights to finish with 47 points to 29 for Alcorn Central.
East Union and Kossuth each had five individual winners. For East Union, it was Chloe James at the 114-pound weight class, Dakota Hines at 123, Laura Cobb at 181, Emma Boatner at 198 and Anna Grace Gregory at 220.
Kossuth winners were Katie Avant at 105, Emily Mann at 123, Jayla Alexander at 165, Sarah Green at 181 and Maryn Latch at 220.
East Union and Kossuth should be strong in the future. Only two of the 11 East Union lifters who qualified for the state meet are seniors, and only one of nine for Kossuth.
“I see a lot of success in the future,” Julie Mitchell said.
Cobb and Boatner were on the Elite Twelve, the day's top lifters in each weight class. Cobb totaled 950 pounds and Boatner 975 pounds for the squat, bench press and dead lift.
Three other lifters from Northeast Mississippi schools made the Elite Eight. Ly'Niah Smith of Oxford was best at 105, Ansley Tyson of Corinth at 132 and Briana Barksdale of Oxford at 242-plus.
Other team winners were Ocean Springs in 6A, Gautier in 5A and South Pike in 4A. South Pontotoc, the defending 4A champion, finished third.
The boys meet will be held Saturday.
